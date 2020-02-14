Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Amcor Limited ADS (OTCMKTS:AMCRY) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amcor Limited ADS (OTCMKTS:AMCRY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $50.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Amcor Ltd. operations include the packaging, fibre packaging and paper manufacturing divisions. Packaging products are used in the beverage/food, industrial, metal, plastic and household products industries. Other interests include Spicers Papers Ltd., which manufactures paper stationery products and Kimberly-Clark Australia Ltd., which manufactures tissue and personel care products. “

Get Amcor Limited ADS alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMCRY opened at $44.70 on Tuesday. Amcor Limited ADS has a 52-week low of $35.75 and a 52-week high of $46.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.70 and its 200 day moving average is $44.70.

Amcor Limited provides rigid and flexible packaging products for the food, beverage, healthcare, personal care, and other fast moving consumer end markets in Western Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Amcor Rigid Plastics, Amcor Flexibles, and Other/Investments segments.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amcor Limited ADS (AMCRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Limited ADS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor Limited ADS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.