Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Amcor Limited ADS (OTCMKTS:AMCRY) to “Buy”

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2020

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amcor Limited ADS (OTCMKTS:AMCRY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $50.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Amcor Ltd. operations include the packaging, fibre packaging and paper manufacturing divisions. Packaging products are used in the beverage/food, industrial, metal, plastic and household products industries. Other interests include Spicers Papers Ltd., which manufactures paper stationery products and Kimberly-Clark Australia Ltd., which manufactures tissue and personel care products. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMCRY opened at $44.70 on Tuesday. Amcor Limited ADS has a 52-week low of $35.75 and a 52-week high of $46.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.70 and its 200 day moving average is $44.70.

About Amcor Limited ADS

Amcor Limited provides rigid and flexible packaging products for the food, beverage, healthcare, personal care, and other fast moving consumer end markets in Western Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Amcor Rigid Plastics, Amcor Flexibles, and Other/Investments segments.

