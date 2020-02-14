CIBC Increases Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Price Target to C$17.00

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.69% from the stock’s previous close.

MRE has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$16.00 target price on shares of Martinrea International in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$17.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

Shares of TSE:MRE opened at C$13.21 on Wednesday. Martinrea International has a 52 week low of C$9.33 and a 52 week high of C$14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.59, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$13.76 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 6.62.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$974.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$862.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that Martinrea International will post 2.5100001 EPS for the current year.

Martinrea International

Martinrea International Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers aluminum products, including engine blocks, oil pans, cam carriers, camshaft and transmission housings, sub frames, knuckles, control arms, longitudinal and cross members, shock towers, components for electric vehicles, fabrication and modules, and aluminum plates and coils.

