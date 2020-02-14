ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adecco Group offers a wide variety of services that connects colleagues with clients every day. The services offered fall into the broad categories of temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, consulting and outplacement. It also provides services in various business lines such as information technology, finance and legal, engineering and technical, medical and science, human capital solutions, sales, marketing and events. Adecco S.A. is headquartered in Glattbrugg, Switzerland. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

AHEXY stock opened at $29.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.05. ADECCO GRP AG/ADR has a 12 month low of $25.21 and a 12 month high of $32.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.22.

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to businesses and organizations worldwide. The company provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and outsourcing services for clerical and support personnel in the areas of office-based employment; and candidates for blue collar job profiles across various industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under Adia brand name.

