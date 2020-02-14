Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Price Target Increased to C$90.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$72.00 to C$90.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 3.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Laurentian increased their price objective on shares of Mainstreet Equity from C$81.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Mainstreet Equity alerts:

Shares of TSE MEQ opened at C$86.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$79.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$67.84. The company has a market capitalization of $797.47 million and a P/E ratio of 13.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.47, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.01. Mainstreet Equity has a 1 year low of C$43.26 and a 1 year high of C$86.84.

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported C$3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$36.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$35.49 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Mainstreet Equity will post 3.2200001 EPS for the current year.

Mainstreet Equity Company Profile

Mainstreet Equity Corp., a real estate corporation, engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties primarily in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of mid-market rental apartment buildings in Vancouver lower mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Regina, and Saskatoon.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Mainstreet Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mainstreet Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.