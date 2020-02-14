Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Eight Capital

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Eight Capital in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$167.00 target price on the stock. Eight Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on IFC. Cormark boosted their target price on Intact Financial from C$151.00 to C$152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$141.00 target price on shares of Intact Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Intact Financial from C$139.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Intact Financial from C$132.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Intact Financial from C$137.00 to C$149.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$146.92.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

Shares of TSE:IFC opened at C$151.24 on Wednesday. Intact Financial has a 1 year low of C$107.00 and a 1 year high of C$155.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$144.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$135.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion and a PE ratio of 29.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.01, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Alan Tullis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$153.86, for a total value of C$307,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,685 shares in the company, valued at C$5,952,209.50.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.