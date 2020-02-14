Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Eight Capital

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Eight Capital in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$167.00 target price on the stock. Eight Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.42% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on IFC. Cormark boosted their target price on Intact Financial from C$151.00 to C$152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$141.00 target price on shares of Intact Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Intact Financial from C$139.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Intact Financial from C$132.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Intact Financial from C$137.00 to C$149.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$146.92.
Shares of TSE:IFC opened at C$151.24 on Wednesday. Intact Financial has a 1 year low of C$107.00 and a 1 year high of C$155.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$144.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$135.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion and a PE ratio of 29.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.01, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.23.
About Intact Financial
Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.
