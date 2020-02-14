Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of Advantage Oil & Gas to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.50.

Advantage Oil & Gas stock opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $310.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.64.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

