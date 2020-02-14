Markel (NYSE:MKL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,319.49

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1,319.49 and last traded at $1,307.10, with a volume of 11062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,306.02.

MKL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Markel from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,136.50.

The firm has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,190.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,155.70.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $36.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.07 by $29.19. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 18.81%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 39.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Markel news, Chairman Alan I. Kirshner sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,144.69, for a total transaction of $457,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 20,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,870,220.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total value of $280,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,555,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,650 shares of company stock valued at $1,871,099. Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in Markel by 35.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Markel during the third quarter valued at about $251,000. National Pension Service grew its position in Markel by 5.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 19,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Markel by 134.4% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,392,000 after acquiring an additional 31,293 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Markel by 5.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 75.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Markel Company Profile (NYSE:MKL)

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

