Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Sets New 1-Year High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $49.16 and last traded at $49.10, with a volume of 8467 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.78.

The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.36. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sun Life Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.90.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLF. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 86.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. 42.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.81.

About Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

