Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Hits New 52-Week High at $97.32

Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $97.32 and last traded at $97.31, with a volume of 672590 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.21.

PLD has been the subject of several research reports. Edward Jones cut shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Prologis from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.79.

The stock has a market cap of $61.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.82.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.32 million. Prologis had a net margin of 47.23% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Prologis Inc will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 57.2% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis (NYSE:PLD)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

