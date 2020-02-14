TELUS (NYSE:TU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $41.78

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $41.78 and last traded at $41.76, with a volume of 12546 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.46.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TU shares. Scotiabank upgraded TELUS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of TELUS in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

The stock has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.36.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TU. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in TELUS by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,945,257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $249,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647,801 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in TELUS by 7.0% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 8,527,170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $303,512,000 after purchasing an additional 557,574 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in TELUS by 197,391.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 468,054 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $18,139,000 after purchasing an additional 467,817 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in TELUS by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,643,901 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $63,743,000 after purchasing an additional 457,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. grew its stake in TELUS by 20.3% in the third quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 2,293,567 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $108,142,000 after purchasing an additional 387,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Company Profile (NYSE:TU)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

