Daxor Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR) Short Interest Update

Daxor Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,400 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the January 15th total of 56,200 shares. Approximately 6.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 27.1 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:DXR opened at $9.60 on Friday. Daxor has a one year low of $7.13 and a one year high of $19.95.

About Daxor

Daxor Corporation, a medical device company, provides biotechnology and cryobanking services in the United States. The company offers BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer, an instrument that measures blood volume in human body. BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer is used to diagnose and treat patients in various medical and surgical conditions, including congestive heart failure, critical care medicine and intensive care unit medicine, hypertension, syncope, pre-operative blood screening for hidden anemia, anemia in cancer patients, kidney failure, and hyponatremia.

