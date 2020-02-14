Brokerages Expect Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $692.18 Million

Analysts expect that Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) will report $692.18 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Groupon’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $643.06 million and the highest is $732.27 million. Groupon posted sales of $799.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Groupon will report full-year sales of $2.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Groupon.

Several research analysts have commented on GRPN shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Groupon from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $3.20 to $2.40 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Groupon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Groupon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Groupon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.31.

In other news, Director Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $2,115,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Groupon during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Groupon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Groupon during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Groupon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Groupon by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,537 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GRPN opened at $2.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.75. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.89 and a beta of 1.23. Groupon has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $3.82.

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

