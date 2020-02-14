iMetal Resources (CVE:IMR) Trading Down 12.5%

iMetal Resources Inc (CVE:IMR) shares dropped 12.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, approximately 412,999 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 506,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 million and a PE ratio of -7.78.

About iMetal Resources (CVE:IMR)

iMetal Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for precious and base metal resources. It owns the Gowganda West Project covering an area of 105 squares kilometers situated in Ontario; various claims in the Temagami North Property situated in north-eastern Ontario; Carheil property that covers an area of approximately 5,400 acres located in Quebec.

