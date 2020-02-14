CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the January 15th total of 20,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 36,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in CPI Aerostructures by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 757,613 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,098,000 after acquiring an additional 50,590 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in CPI Aerostructures by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 592,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in CPI Aerostructures by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 552,747 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after buying an additional 80,940 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in CPI Aerostructures by 18.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 259,486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 39,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in CPI Aerostructures by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 25,695 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:CVU opened at $6.67 on Friday. CPI Aerostructures has a 52 week low of $6.04 and a 52 week high of $8.64.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

