Inuvo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Short Interest Down 14.1% in January

Inuvo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 502,100 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the January 15th total of 584,300 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 355,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

NYSEAMERICAN INUV opened at $0.34 on Friday. Inuvo has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $1.75.

Get Inuvo alerts:

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Inuvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INUV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Inuvo by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 626,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 46,199 shares during the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Inuvo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,354,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Inuvo by 214.2% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,764,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,000 shares during the last quarter.

Inuvo Company Profile

Inuvo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a technology company, provides data-driven platforms that automatically identify and message online audiences across video, mobile, connected TV, display, and social and native devices, channels, and formats in the United States. The company's digital marketplace allows advertisers and publishers the opportunity to buy and sell advertising space in real time.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Inuvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inuvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.