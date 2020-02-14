Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $23.51

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.51 and last traded at $23.48, with a volume of 74334 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.09.

Several analysts recently commented on JEF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.17.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 4.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 37.88%.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 522,810 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $10,994,694.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,632,979 shares in the company, valued at $55,371,548.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,570 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 99.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 147,950 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,219,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,455,000 after acquiring an additional 33,180 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 421,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,111,000 after acquiring an additional 26,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 10.7% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:JEF)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

