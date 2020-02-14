Radient Technologies (CVE:RTI) Trading 14.3% Higher

Shares of Radient Technologies Inc (CVE:RTI) traded up 14.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32, 341,006 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 63% from the average session volume of 208,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The company has a market cap of $93.95 million and a P/E ratio of -3.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Radient Technologies Company Profile (CVE:RTI)

Radient Technologies Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of technology for the extraction, isolation, and purification of soluble products from various materials using microwave technology in the United States and Canada. Its proprietary microwave assisted processing (MAP) technology is used for the selective and localized heating of moisture in various natural materials using microwaves.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Radient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.