Mediagrif Interactive Technologies (TSE:MDF) Stock Price Down 21.2%

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc (TSE:MDF) shares traded down 21.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$5.06 and last traded at C$5.65, 232,739 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,318% from the average session volume of 16,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.17.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Mediagrif Interactive Technologies from C$7.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Get Mediagrif Interactive Technologies alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.86 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.45. The company has a market cap of $102.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies (TSE:MDF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$18.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$17.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Company Profile (TSE:MDF)

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to private sector businesses, public sector organizations, and consumers in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. Its e-business networks and solutions allow buyers and sellers to find, purchase, and sell products and services; help contractors and vendors access information on business opportunities from the government and private sectors; and offer professionals with automated and integrated business solutions to streamline the supply chain.

Further Reading: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mediagrif Interactive Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.