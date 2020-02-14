Asanko Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG) Short Interest Up 7.8% in January

Asanko Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG) (TSE:AKG) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 256,200 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the January 15th total of 237,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 360,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

AKG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.20 price target on shares of Asanko Gold in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asanko Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of AKG opened at $0.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.94. Asanko Gold has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $1.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKG. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Asanko Gold by 5,886.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 598,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 588,662 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Asanko Gold by 178.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 145,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 93,051 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in Asanko Gold by 4.1% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 22,685,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,751,000 after buying an additional 883,413 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP grew its position in Asanko Gold by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 21,818,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,447,000 after buying an additional 1,021,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Asanko Gold by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,683,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,399,000 after buying an additional 112,734 shares in the last quarter.

About Asanko Gold

Asanko Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its principal project is the Asanko Gold Mine, which consists of two gold projects, such as the Obotan Project and the Esaase Project located in the Amansie West District of the Republic of Ghana, West Africa.

