Asanko Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG) Short Interest Up 7.8% in January

Asanko Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG) (TSE:AKG) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 256,200 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the January 15th total of 237,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 360,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
AKG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.20 price target on shares of Asanko Gold in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asanko Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.
Shares of AKG opened at $0.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.94. Asanko Gold has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $1.10.
About Asanko Gold
Asanko Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its principal project is the Asanko Gold Mine, which consists of two gold projects, such as the Obotan Project and the Esaase Project located in the Amansie West District of the Republic of Ghana, West Africa.
See Also: Roth IRA
Receive News & Ratings for Asanko Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asanko Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.