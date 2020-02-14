Benton Resources (CVE:BEX) Trading Up 13.3%

Benton Resources Inc (CVE:BEX) shares were up 13.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, approximately 116,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 442,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.05. The company has a current ratio of 69.04, a quick ratio of 67.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11.

About Benton Resources (CVE:BEX)

Benton Resources Inc, a development stage company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum group, and other base metals. It owns interest in the Saganaga Lake/Q9 property located to the west of Thunder Bay, Ontario; the Abernethy property located to the southwest of Kenora, Ontario; and the Cape Ray property located in southwestern Newfoundland.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Benton Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benton Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.