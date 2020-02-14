Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) Stock Price Down 16.4%

Pretium Resources Inc (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) fell 16.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$9.84 and last traded at C$10.64, 1,685,521 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 235% from the average session volume of 503,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.72.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PVG. Canaccord Genuity cut Pretium Resources from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$18.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Pretium Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pretium Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 81.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$13.80 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.71.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

