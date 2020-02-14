Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Hits New 12-Month High at $85.24

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $85.24 and last traded at $85.24, with a volume of 11983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.37.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Thor Industries from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.40.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.10. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.27. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,842,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $283,039,000 after acquiring an additional 209,739 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,986,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,863,000 after acquiring an additional 918,447 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,214,715 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,241,000 after acquiring an additional 187,874 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 20.8% in the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 861,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,784,000 after purchasing an additional 148,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 296.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 634,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,934,000 after purchasing an additional 474,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries Company Profile (NYSE:THO)

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

