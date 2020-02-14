IMPAC Mortgage Holdings, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) Short Interest Down 19.0% in January

IMPAC Mortgage Holdings, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 136,700 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the January 15th total of 168,800 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.4 days.

In other news, major shareholder Rhp Trust, Dated May 31, 2011 bought 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.97 per share, for a total transaction of $472,150.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,605,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,949,161.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in IMPAC Mortgage in the 3rd quarter worth $1,597,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in IMPAC Mortgage by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 359,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 14,162 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in IMPAC Mortgage in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in IMPAC Mortgage in the 4th quarter worth $96,000.

Shares of IMH opened at $5.88 on Friday. IMPAC Mortgage has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $8.03.

About IMPAC Mortgage

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as an independent residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.

