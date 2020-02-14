$998.62 Million in Sales Expected for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) will post $998.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Garmin’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $997.90 million and the highest is $999.33 million. Garmin posted sales of $932.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Garmin will report full-year sales of $3.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $3.66 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.79 billion to $3.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Garmin.

Get Garmin alerts:

GRMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Garmin from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Garmin from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.99.

Garmin stock opened at $98.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.90. Garmin has a 12 month low of $70.86 and a 12 month high of $102.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Garmin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Garmin by 169.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Garmin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in Garmin by 2,221.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in Garmin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Garmin (GRMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.