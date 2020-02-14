Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $55.22 Million

Equities research analysts expect Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) to announce sales of $55.22 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $57.65 million and the lowest is $52.67 million. Halozyme Therapeutics posted sales of $60.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $197.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $194.99 million to $200.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $238.49 million, with estimates ranging from $237.38 million to $239.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Halozyme Therapeutics.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $46.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 15.76% and a negative net margin of 19.73%. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HALO. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Barclays raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.57.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 156.1% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $20.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -75.07 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $14.61 and a 1-year high of $21.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.44.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.