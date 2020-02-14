Evans Bancorp Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Evans Bancorp Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,600 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the January 15th total of 49,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total transaction of $57,550.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,022.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Evans Bancorp by 60,000.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Evans Bancorp by 8.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in Evans Bancorp by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 7,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Evans Bancorp by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Hovde Group upgraded shares of Evans Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

Shares of Evans Bancorp stock opened at $38.91 on Friday. Evans Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $41.75.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $16.06 million for the quarter.

About Evans Bancorp

Evans Bancorp, Inc offers banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

