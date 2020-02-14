$26.16 Million in Sales Expected for Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) to post $26.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $26.38 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $25.94 million. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital posted sales of $23.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital will report full year sales of $104.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $104.14 million to $105.02 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $110.63 million, with estimates ranging from $109.94 million to $111.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital.

Get Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital alerts:

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The asset manager reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $23.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.53 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PFLT shares. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

In other news, CEO Arthur H. Penn acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.03 per share, with a total value of $96,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Arthur H. Penn acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.78 per share, with a total value of $106,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 1.8% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 52,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 52,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 1.2% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 175,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 323.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,657 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. 36.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital stock opened at $12.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.87. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a 1 year low of $11.14 and a 1 year high of $13.42. The stock has a market cap of $486.04 million, a PE ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.00%. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.44%.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

Recommended Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.