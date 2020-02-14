DPW Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Short Interest Up 25.7% in January

DPW Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 219,000 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the January 15th total of 174,200 shares. Currently, 10.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 498,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

In other news, insider Ault & Company, Inc. bought 660,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.12 per share, with a total value of $739,947.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 666,945 shares in the company, valued at $746,978.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 662,667 shares of company stock valued at $741,616.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DPW stock. HMI Capital LLC bought a new position in DPW Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,474,053 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,592,000. DPW makes up about 7.2% of HMI Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. HMI Capital LLC owned approximately 137.62% of DPW as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Shares of DPW opened at $1.60 on Friday. DPW has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $92.00.

DPW (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The technology company reported ($3.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.38 million during the quarter.

About DPW

DPW Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power system solutions for the military/aerospace, medical and industrial-telecommunication industries in North America and Europe. The company offers custom power system solutions; high-grade flexibility series power supply products, such as power rectifiers; and value-added services for original equipment manufacturers.

