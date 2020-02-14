Barclays (LON:BARC) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Barclays (LON:BARC) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a GBX 185 ($2.43) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BARC. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.89) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup restated a sell rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a top pick rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.89) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.43) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 215 ($2.83).

Shares of BARC opened at GBX 176.32 ($2.32) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 177.11 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 163.27. Barclays has a one year low of GBX 131.04 ($1.72) and a one year high of GBX 192.99 ($2.54). The company has a market cap of $30.55 billion and a PE ratio of 17.46.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous dividend of $3.00. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.69%.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

