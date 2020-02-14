Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 668 ($8.79) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 668 ($8.79) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 825 ($10.85) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 597 ($7.85).

Shares of LON:BAB opened at GBX 514 ($6.76) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.12, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 608.28 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 555.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion and a PE ratio of 9.61. Babcock International Group has a 1 year low of GBX 410.10 ($5.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 659.80 ($8.68).

In related news, insider Myles Lee acquired 5,000 shares of Babcock International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 534 ($7.02) per share, for a total transaction of £26,700 ($35,122.34). Also, insider Ruth Cairnie acquired 2,500 shares of Babcock International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 521 ($6.85) per share, for a total transaction of £13,025 ($17,133.65).

About Babcock International Group

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company delivers through-life marine engineering services, including supporting naval fleets, commercial marine, engineering consultancy, weapons handling, equipment support, intelligence and cyber-security, and technical training to defense and civil customers.

