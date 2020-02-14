Arbuthnot Banking Group’s (ARBB) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.
Shares of LON ARBB opened at GBX 1,095 ($14.40) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,262.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,235.35. Arbuthnot Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,000 ($13.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,450 ($19.07). The firm has a market capitalization of $163.04 million and a P/E ratio of -7.85.
Arbuthnot Banking Group Company Profile
Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Arbuthnot Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbuthnot Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.