Arbuthnot Banking Group’s (ARBB) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of LON ARBB opened at GBX 1,095 ($14.40) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,262.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,235.35. Arbuthnot Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,000 ($13.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,450 ($19.07). The firm has a market capitalization of $163.04 million and a P/E ratio of -7.85.

Arbuthnot Banking Group Company Profile

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of bank accounts, loans, and overdrafts, as well as foreign trade services. It also provides wealth structuring, tax mitigation, estate preservation, and retirement planning services.

