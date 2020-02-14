Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ABF. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Associated British Foods to a “sector performer” rating and set a GBX 2,850 ($37.49) price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,950 ($38.81) to GBX 3,020 ($39.73) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,936.82 ($38.63).

Associated British Foods stock opened at GBX 2,633 ($34.64) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,640.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,432.30. Associated British Foods has a 1-year low of GBX 2,078.81 ($27.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,730 ($35.91).

In other news, insider John Bason sold 20,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,536 ($33.36), for a total transaction of £528,172.72 ($694,781.27).

About Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

