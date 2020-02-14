Hochtief (FRA:HOT) Given a €120.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Hochtief (FRA:HOT) received a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective from investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 6.48% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on Hochtief and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Independent Research set a €129.00 ($150.00) price objective on Hochtief and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Commerzbank set a €133.00 ($154.65) price objective on Hochtief and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €127.00 ($147.67) price objective on Hochtief and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €131.63 ($153.05).

Shares of HOT stock opened at €112.70 ($131.05) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €111.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is €107.61. Hochtief has a fifty-two week low of €128.00 ($148.84) and a fifty-two week high of €175.00 ($203.49).

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft engages in the construction business worldwide. The company operates through HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific, and HOCHTIEF Europe divisions. The HOCHTIEF Americas division provides building and infrastructure construction services primarily in the United States and Canada, including public buildings, office properties, sports facilities, educational and healthcare properties, transportation infrastructure, hydroelectric power stations, and dams.

