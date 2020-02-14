Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given “Buy” Rating at DZ Bank

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at DZ Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DTE. Barclays set a €13.60 ($15.81) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €17.40 ($20.23) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. HSBC set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Independent Research set a €18.50 ($21.51) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Telekom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €16.32 ($18.98).

Shares of FRA DTE opened at €15.53 ($18.06) on Wednesday. Deutsche Telekom has a 12-month low of €12.72 ($14.79) and a 12-month high of €18.13 ($21.08). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €14.76 and a 200 day moving average price of €15.05.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

