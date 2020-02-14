DZ Bank Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Fielmann (FRA:FIE)

Fielmann (FRA:FIE)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at DZ Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FIE. Nord/LB set a €81.00 ($94.19) price objective on Fielmann and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on Fielmann and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €76.00 ($88.37) price target on Fielmann and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on Fielmann and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, HSBC set a €79.00 ($91.86) price target on Fielmann and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fielmann presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €68.45 ($79.59).

Shares of Fielmann stock opened at €75.05 ($87.27) on Wednesday. Fielmann has a 52-week low of €65.50 ($76.16) and a 52-week high of €77.50 ($90.12). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €72.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is €68.87.

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft invests in and operates optical and hearing aid businesses in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses, and related articles and accessories, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

