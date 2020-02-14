Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) PT Set at €18.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) received a €18.00 ($20.93) price target from investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 15.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DTE. UBS Group set a €18.70 ($21.74) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €12.70 ($14.77) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays set a €13.60 ($15.81) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €17.40 ($20.23) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €16.32 ($18.98).

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Shares of FRA:DTE opened at €15.53 ($18.06) on Wednesday. Deutsche Telekom has a 52 week low of €12.72 ($14.79) and a 52 week high of €18.13 ($21.08). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €14.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €15.05.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.