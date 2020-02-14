Brokers Set Expectations for Total SA’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:TOT)

Total SA (NYSE:TOT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Total in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Gammel now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $4.90 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.80.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TOT. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Total in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.29.

TOT opened at $49.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $132.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Total has a 52 week low of $47.70 and a 52 week high of $58.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.06.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $49.28 billion for the quarter. Total had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Total by 37.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,504,169 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,014,217,000 after buying an additional 5,351,860 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Total by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,279,132 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $513,133,000 after buying an additional 3,056,891 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Total by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,503,079 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $470,220,000 after buying an additional 1,567,608 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Total by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,573,750 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $142,328,000 after buying an additional 21,360 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Total by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,046,757 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $113,185,000 after buying an additional 424,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Total news, major shareholder S.A. Total sold 209,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $1,842,105.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,152,078 shares of company stock valued at $18,533,004.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.606 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Total’s payout ratio is 55.25%.

About Total

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

