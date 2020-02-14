Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Medical Properties Trust, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:MPW)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.69. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $256.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.35 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 43.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MPW. TheStreet raised Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays set a $22.00 price objective on Medical Properties Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.59.

Shares of MPW opened at $23.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 9.45 and a quick ratio of 6.27. Medical Properties Trust has a one year low of $16.83 and a one year high of $23.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.11.

In other news, COO Emmett E. Mclean sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $2,084,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,003,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,911,168.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $102,096.00. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. 72.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.