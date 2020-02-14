Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:THR) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:THR) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Thermon Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 10th. William Blair analyst B. Drab anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Thermon Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on THR. ValuEngine raised shares of Thermon Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Thermon Group in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

NYSE:THR opened at $21.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $691.90 million, a PE ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.74. Thermon Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.91 and a fifty-two week high of $27.73.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $100.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.77 million. Thermon Group had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THR. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thermon Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,938,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Thermon Group by 202.3% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 198,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,316,000 after buying an additional 132,750 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Thermon Group by 284.7% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 118,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after buying an additional 87,847 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Thermon Group by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 225,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,184,000 after buying an additional 66,289 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Thermon Group by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 105,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after buying an additional 55,500 shares during the period.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides thermal engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, as well as complementary product lines.

