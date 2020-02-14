William Blair Comments on RingCentral Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:RNG)

RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for RingCentral in a report released on Tuesday, February 11th. William Blair analyst B. Suri anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of ($0.77) per share for the year. William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $252.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.38 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on RNG. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on RingCentral from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on RingCentral from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on RingCentral from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on RingCentral from $194.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on RingCentral from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. RingCentral currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.10.

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $242.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $192.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -379.45 and a beta of 0.81. RingCentral has a 12-month low of $98.19 and a 12-month high of $244.63.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total transaction of $4,021,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,786,386.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.71, for a total value of $80,847.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,742,211.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,437 shares of company stock valued at $35,641,084 over the last 90 days. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

