Barrington Research Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Liquidity Services in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 11th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Liquidity Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $49.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.12 million. Liquidity Services had a negative net margin of 8.75% and a negative return on equity of 7.44%.

LQDT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liquidity Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.63.

Shares of LQDT stock opened at $4.73 on Thursday. Liquidity Services has a 12 month low of $4.46 and a 12 month high of $8.34. The stock has a market cap of $158.56 million, a PE ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 93,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 38,350 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Liquidity Services by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,683,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,252,000 after buying an additional 19,503 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Liquidity Services by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 328,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Liquidity Services by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 5,137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment offering approximately 500 product categories. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govdeals.com that enables local and state government entities, including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers a suite of services that includes asset sales and marketing, and seller self-service; and auctiondeals.com, a self-service solution, which enable sellers list their own assets, and enable commercial businesses to sell surplus and salvage assets.

