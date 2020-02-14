Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Urban Outfitters, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Urban Outfitters in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 11th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.72. William Blair currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ FY2021 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.41.

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $28.22 on Thursday. Urban Outfitters has a one year low of $19.63 and a one year high of $34.24. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.10.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $987.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,953,981 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $82,032,000 after buying an additional 283,533 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,099,822 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 954,989 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $26,826,000 after purchasing an additional 55,827 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 903,696 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,096,000 after purchasing an additional 15,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 672,636 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,894,000 after purchasing an additional 21,730 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

See Also: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.