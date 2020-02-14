FY2021 EPS Estimates for Avantor Inc Boosted by SunTrust Banks (NYSE:AVTR)

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Avantor in a report released on Tuesday, February 11th. SunTrust Banks analyst S. Draper now anticipates that the company will earn $0.91 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.89.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Avantor’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

AVTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Avantor in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on shares of Avantor from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avantor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

Avantor stock opened at $17.67 on Thursday. Avantor has a 52 week low of $13.33 and a 52 week high of $19.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.69. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.47.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Avantor by 3,328.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $198,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Earnings History and Estimates for Avantor (NYSE:AVTR)

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Brokers Set Expectations for Total SA’s FY2021 Earnings
Brokers Set Expectations for Total SA’s FY2021 Earnings
Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Medical Properties Trust, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings
Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Medical Properties Trust, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings
Thermon Group Holdings Inc Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share
Thermon Group Holdings Inc Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share
William Blair Comments on RingCentral Inc’s FY2021 Earnings
William Blair Comments on RingCentral Inc’s FY2021 Earnings
Barrington Research Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Liquidity Services, Inc.
Barrington Research Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Liquidity Services, Inc.
Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Ping An Insurance Company of China’s FY2021 Earnings
Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Ping An Insurance Company of China’s FY2021 Earnings


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report