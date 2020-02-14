FY2021 EPS Estimates for Avantor Inc Boosted by SunTrust Banks (NYSE:AVTR)

Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Avantor in a report released on Tuesday, February 11th. SunTrust Banks analyst S. Draper now anticipates that the company will earn $0.91 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.89.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Avantor’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

AVTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Avantor in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on shares of Avantor from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avantor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

Avantor stock opened at $17.67 on Thursday. Avantor has a 52 week low of $13.33 and a 52 week high of $19.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.69. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.47.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Avantor by 3,328.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $198,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

