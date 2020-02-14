OceanaGold Corp to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:OGC)

OceanaGold Corp (TSE:OGC) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for OceanaGold in a report released on Monday, February 10th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on OGC. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Pi Financial set a C$4.00 price target on OceanaGold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James set a C$4.50 price target on OceanaGold and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on OceanaGold from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cormark cut their price target on OceanaGold from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.29.

TSE OGC opened at C$2.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.73, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.00. OceanaGold has a 52-week low of C$2.12 and a 52-week high of C$4.59.

OceanaGold Company Profile

OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, United States of America.

