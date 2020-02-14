Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Walmart in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 11th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh forecasts that the retailer will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $126.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.08 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 2.77%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Nomura cut their price target on Walmart from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.51.

WMT opened at $117.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.58. The company has a market capitalization of $326.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.36. Walmart has a 52 week low of $96.53 and a 52 week high of $125.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 181.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 307 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 30.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total transaction of $9,852,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,783,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,629,689.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 255,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,993,100. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

