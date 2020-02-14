Restaurant Brands International Inc (TSE:QSR) Forecasted to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Restaurant Brands International Inc (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Restaurant Brands International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 10th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.09. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s FY2021 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on QSR. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$77.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$115.00 to C$117.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at C$87.95 on Wednesday. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of C$80.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$105.93. The stock has a market cap of $26.31 billion and a PE ratio of 35.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$83.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$90.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.91 billion.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

