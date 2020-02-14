J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.54 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) – Wedbush issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of J2 Global in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 11th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for J2 Global’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.69 EPS.

Get J2 Global alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on JCOM. Sidoti set a $118.00 target price on J2 Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on J2 Global in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on J2 Global from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson raised their target price on J2 Global from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on J2 Global from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.88.

JCOM stock opened at $97.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.75. J2 Global has a 1 year low of $79.33 and a 1 year high of $104.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.93.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $405.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.09 million. J2 Global had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 15.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in J2 Global by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in J2 Global by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 34,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,892 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in J2 Global by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in J2 Global by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in J2 Global by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 239,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,426,000 after purchasing an additional 40,680 shares in the last quarter.

About J2 Global

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.