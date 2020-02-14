Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Perceptron, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRCP)

Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Perceptron in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 12th. B. Riley analyst C. Horn anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Perceptron’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Perceptron (NASDAQ:PRCP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Perceptron had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $19.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.28 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perceptron from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

NASDAQ PRCP opened at $5.17 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Perceptron has a fifty-two week low of $3.56 and a fifty-two week high of $8.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.04 million, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.02.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantum Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Perceptron by 3.1% during the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 234,513 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 6,994 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perceptron during the third quarter worth $92,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perceptron by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 672,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after buying an additional 34,879 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perceptron by 94.2% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 114,712 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 55,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perceptron during the fourth quarter worth $426,000. Institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

About Perceptron

Perceptron, Inc develops, produces, and sells various automated industrial metrology products and solutions to manufacturing organizations for dimensional gauging, dimensional inspection, and 3D scanning in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. It provides various in-line and near-line measurement solutions, including AutoGauge, AutoGauge ACF, AutoGuide, and Helix evo engineered metrology systems for industrial automated process control and assembly using fixed and robot mounted laser scanners; and offline measurement solutions comprising Coord3 and TouchDMIS for industrial gauging and dimensional inspection using standalone robot mounted laser scanners and coordinate measuring machines.

