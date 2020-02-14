Stitch Fix Inc Expected to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stitch Fix in a research report issued on Monday, February 10th. SunTrust Banks analyst Y. Squali now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SFIX. TheStreet upgraded Stitch Fix from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stitch Fix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. DA Davidson upgraded Stitch Fix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Stitch Fix from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.43.

NASDAQ SFIX opened at $26.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 100.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 3.32. Stitch Fix has a one year low of $16.99 and a one year high of $37.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

In other news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total value of $732,992.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,794.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Darling sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,578,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 324,454 shares of company stock worth $8,057,687. Company insiders own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. 42.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

