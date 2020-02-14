Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) Lifted by Northcoast Research

Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) – Northcoast Research increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Brady in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 12th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Housum now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.67. Northcoast Research has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Brady’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Brady from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Brady from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.33.

BRC opened at $53.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Brady has a one year low of $44.13 and a one year high of $59.11.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.67 million. Brady had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 11.97%. Brady’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Brady by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Brady by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Brady in the 4th quarter worth $693,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Brady by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,383,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,488,000 after purchasing an additional 44,057 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Brady by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 93,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,329,000 after purchasing an additional 25,217 shares during the period. 79.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Bentley Curran sold 13,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $802,110.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,821.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $57,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 31,979 shares of company stock valued at $1,837,534 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.218 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

